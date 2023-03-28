Dania Beach landlord charged after spray-painting ‘fat f---’ on tenant’s door

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – A Dania Beach landlord who was the focus of a recent Local 10 News investigation has been charged with one count of criminal mischief for spray-painting a vulgar insult on a tenant’s Ring doorbell camera.

The incident was caught on camera.

Ori Gal, 51, was the focus of a recent story where tenants claimed to be living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The city of Dania Beach has fined Gal thousands of dollars and ordered him to fix apartment conditions and rodent issues.

As Local 10′s Jeff Weinsier reported, Gal was caught on camera spray-painting “FAT F---” on a tenant’s front door.

Ori Gal (WPLG)

That tenant told Weinsier he had complained about mold and rodent issues inside his apartment.

The incident happened Jan. 26.

When Weinsier asked Gal about the incident, he refused to answer any questions about it.

“You are caught on camera spray painting ‘lazy ass’ and ‘fat f---’ on the front door,” Weinsier told Gal.

“News to me,” Gal answered. “But that’s great for news,” he added and walked away.

According to records, Gal, who resides in the Omni neighborhood of Miami, will be arraigned May 5.