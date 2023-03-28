80º

Driver injured after tractor trailer overturns on US 27

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tractor trailer overturns on U.S. 27; driver injured. (WPLG)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was injured Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned on U.S. 27 in west Broward, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27, just south of Interstate 75.

Investigators said air rescue and ground units were sent to assist the driver.

It did not appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It’s unclear what caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

Authorities said traffic will be impacted due to the crash.

No other details were immediately released.

