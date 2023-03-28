Newer options for colonoscopy prep may improve compliance

Colorectal cancer is among the leading causes of cancer deaths but roughly one third of adults who should be check for the disease have not been screened.

WESTON, Fla. – Colorectal cancer is among the leading causes of cancer deaths but roughly one third of adults who should be check for the disease have not been screened.

Experts say there are a number of reasons people avoid the procedure, among them the ‘day before’ prep.

Fortunately there are new options that make bowel prep more palatable for many patients including pills, liquids and powders that are more palatable for many patients.

“We have the powder version, it’s a kit where you mix the powder with a clear liquid solution, we also have a pill version where you take 24 total pills, 12 the day before and 12 day of the colonoscopy, and we also have a liquid solution that requires drinking less liquid than we normally would for the colonoscopy, said Dr. Leyla Maric, a gastroenterologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston.

Screening for colonoscopy is now recommended starting at age 45 for people of average risk, earlier for high risk patients.

In other health news, a long standing drug used to treat people with type two diabetes may also cut the risk of osteoarthritis in these patients.

In a retrospective study of nearly 21,000 adults with diabetes, researchers at Stanford University found that those taking Metformin saw a twenty four percent lower risk for develop OA compared to another class of drugs used to treat the condition.

The findings, which were recently published in JAMA Network Open, fall in line with previous studies also suggesting a protective benefit against O.A. with Metformin.

And the FDA is proposing a new rule to allow the use of salt substitutes in everyday foods like cheese, peas, and tuna in an effort to help Americans reduce their salt intake.

Salt substitutes can achieve a salty taste by replacing sodium chloride with potassium in diets.

About 90 percent of Americans eat more than twice the recommended salt intake each day.

High salt intake has been linked to high blood pressure which is a leading cause of heart attack and stroke.