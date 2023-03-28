79º

LIVE

Local News

Tourist wins $5 million playing lottery scratch-off on vacation in South Florida

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Delray Beach
Gold Rush Limited scratch off (Florida Lottery)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A tourist returned home from his vacation in South Florida $5 million richer.

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, DE claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email