Tourist wins $5 million playing lottery scratch-off on vacation in South Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A tourist returned home from his vacation in South Florida $5 million richer.

On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announced Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, DE claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.