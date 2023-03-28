Video shows purse-snatcher knocking 74-year-old woman to ground in Coconut Grove

Miami police are asking for the public’s help identifying a thief that was caught on camera knocking a woman to the ground and stealing her purse in Coconut Grove Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hibiscus Street after receiving reports of strong-arm robbery.

Authorities said upon arrival, the 74-year-old woman told police that as she walked west, she was shoved from behind by a man riding a bicycle.

Police released surveillance video of the woman being pushed to the ground and the thief snatching her purse as it dangled across her body.

Authorities said once the thief managed to fully get hold of the purse, he immediately took off and headed west on his bike.

Police said the woman sustained minor injuries to her right arm and was transported by Miami Fire Rescue to Coral Gables Hospital for treatment.

Detectives said the thief made off with the victim’s purse and keys.

According to police, the suspect was described as a dark-skinned male around 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat, red underwear, gray pants and black shoes with a white sole on a dark-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 305-603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.