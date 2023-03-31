Box truck driver dies after crashing into unmarked Miami police car, injuring 2 officers

The driver of a box truck died on Friday in Miami after crashing into an unmarked police car with two undercover police officers who were injured.

MIAMI – The driver of a box truck related to a company in Hialeah died on Friday in Miami-Dade County after crashing into an unmarked police car with two undercover police officers who were injured.

Juan Rodriguez said the crash in the area of Allapattah sounded “like a bomb” and quickly caused smoke, so he decided to stop his car and see if he could help.

“When I saw that there was an officer undercover, I put the first one on the floor and went to help the other one,” Rodriguez said adding that he also tried to help the truck driver.

“When I looked at him, he wasn’t breathing.”

The crash was near the intersection of Northwest 25 Avenue and 28 Street, just north of the Miami River and east of the Miami International Airport.

The driver was trapped inside the truck. Miami Fire Rescue personnel declared him dead and took the two police officers to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Cpt. Freddie Cruz, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, described the crash as “very serious” and said, “Luckily the officers are in good condition. They are stable.”

The department announced police officers rushed to temporarily close an area within Northwest 24 to 26 avenues and 27 to 29 streets.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

