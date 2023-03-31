Detectives target prostitution on Queen of Hearts, So Sexy Escort, Platinum Pleasures

MIAMI – A woman and three men are facing charges for operating prostitution sites with a network of escorts at hotels in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to local, state, and federal investigators who announced the arrests Friday on cases that took a few years to pursue.

Yaydelin Battle, 44, a former Hialeah resident, has been awaiting extradition to Broward County on two warrants while in the custody of Osceola County corrections since Thursday, records show. Battle is allegedly associated with the Queen of Hearts site.

Marcelo Arbelo, 45, has pending cases in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Detectives arrested him on Tuesday in Plantation and he remained at the Joseph V. Conte Facility on Friday in Pompano Beach, records show. He is allegedly associated with the So Sexy Escort site.

Detectives also helped deputies to arrest Jack Fernandez and his older brother Justo Fernandez on Monday at homes in the Broward County’s cities of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines. They remained behind bars on Friday in Pompano Beach.

Records show Fernandez, 39, was at the North Broward Bureau, and Fernandez, 43, was at the Joseph V. Conte Facility. They were both allegedly associated with the Platinum Pleasures site and faced charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution and money laundering.

For the case in Plantation, Arbelo is facing charges of deriving support of the proceeds of prostitution, and money laundering transfer of $100,000 or more. For the case in Doral, Arbelo is facing charges of human trafficking, deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, and sexual battery.

Battle is facing charges of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution and money laundering transfer of $100,000 or more.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations agents, police officers with the Doral, Hollywood, Plantation, and Pembroke Pines police departments, and Osceola Sheriff’s Office deputies. The BSO investigation began in 2021, according to deputies.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the cases to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.