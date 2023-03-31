Florida woman claims $1 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game

Alicia Sanders, 52, of Riviera Beach, claimed her $1 million prize this week at Lottery headquarters in West Palm Beach.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. – A Florida woman won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Thursday.

According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Sanders purchased her winning ticket from Franks Deli in West Palm Beach.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”