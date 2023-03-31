Researchers uncover possible new treatment option for heart failure

AVENTURA, Fla. – A hormone that stimulates appetite may help people with heart failure which is a potentially dangerous condition that affects over six million Americans.

Cardiologist Dr. Leonard Pianko said a recent study published in the European Heart Journal found that the hormone Grehlin improved cardiac function in people with chronic heart failure.

“We’re all very interested in hunger hormones and there’s so much discussion now about obesity drugs but we found that hunger hormones really work on the entire body and by making the heart better and stronger it can help people lost weight and help people function better and get rid of the fluid so it has some interesting ramifications,” he said.

Pianko said the study found no adverse effects from ghrelin, which was administered intravenously to heart failure patients in a small placebo-controlled double-blind study.

When it comes to preventing dementia, some studies suggest that dietary magnesium is linked to better cognitive function.

A recent study followed 1,000 middle-aged adults for 17 years and found that those taking the highest levels of magnesium had a 37 percent lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who took the least amount.

Further research could help lead to preventative strategies for dementia.

And similar to other social media platforms, new research shows that TikTok could be affecting the well-being of teen girls.

The recent report found that nearly half of teen girls on TikTok feel addicted to the app and said they use it longer than they intend.

They also reported spending over two-and-a-half hours a day on the app, more than any other platform.

Researchers found that those most vulnerable to the downsides of social media were those with symptoms of depression.