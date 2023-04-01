American Airlines hosts ‘Aviation Day’ for Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida at Miami airport

American Airlines hosted 'Aviation Day" Saturday to celebrate the success of women in aviation and empower girls in South Florida to “dream big” while exploring careers in the industry.

MIAMI – American Airlines hosted its “Aviation Day” Saturday to celebrate the success of women in aviation and empower girls in South Florida to “dream big” while exploring careers in the industry.

According to an event organizer, the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida received a tour of Miami International Airport and its aircrafts to help inspire girls that might be interested in a new career.

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava and county commissioners were also in attendance for the event.

The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida was founded in 1923 and “currently serves 3,000 girls in grades from K-12 from every zip code in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties,” according to a news release.

“American is Miami’s hometown airline and the largest carrier at Miami International Airport, operating more than 330 peak daily departures to more than 140 destinations,” an American Airlines news release stated.

