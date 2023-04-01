Baby Miami doctor delivered over 3 decades ago returns as pregnant woman

MIAMI – Dr. Rolando De León’s career recently came full circle at Mercy Hospital in Miami. His first delivery about 35 years ago was a girl and she returned as a woman so he could deliver her first baby.

Erica Ramirez gave birth to her baby on March 22, as he is winding down his practice to be able to dedicate all his time to teaching at Nova Southeastern University.

“If you fall in love with your vocation, as I was able to do, you’ll never work,” De León said.

De León said he was looking forward to training the next generation of obstetrician-gynecologists.

“Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care,” De Leon said.

De León earned degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, State University in Blacksburg, Virginia and the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia. He completed his internship and residency training at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was a chief resident from 1985 to 1986.

De León has been board certified as a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology since 1988, and he is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and of the Miami OB/GYN Society.