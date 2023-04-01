Broward County Public Schools surprise student with $1K prize on National School Breakfast Week

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of National School Breakfast Week, the Broward County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services announced Saturday that they awarded a student with a $1,000 prize.

According to a news release, BCPS teamed up with Cool Tropics juice drinks for a fun design competition to promote the importance of breakfast in students’ academic success.

The grand prize winner was announced Friday in a surprise visit by Cool Tropics CEO Frank Massabni to Falcon Cove Middle School.

Massabni and BCPS presented eighth-grade winner Helen Sarmiento with the $1,000 grand prize.

A school representative told Local 10 News that Helen was also surprised by her parents, Elio Sarmiento Araujo and Betzaida Oliveros de Sarmiento as well as her sister Elizabeth Sarmiento who were in attendance for the big reveal.

“The competition challenged students to create an original design for the oval-shaped “surfboard top” on the Cool Tropics Raspberry Passion Fruit drink pouch,” the news release stated.

According to BCPS, more than 2,400 students from all grade levels and schools submitted entries.