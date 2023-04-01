Heavy police presence expected at Miami-Dade Youth Fair after threat scare

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Police announced Friday on social media that there will be a heavier police presence at the county’s annual Youth Fair after they reportedly received a threat scare last Friday.

The department said it will be increasing safety measures by “implementing additional police officers throughout the fairgrounds.”

Authorities said MDPD officers will be monitoring large crowds by walking the fairgrounds and will be posted on observation towers located throughout the fair.

“We will not tolerate any disorderly or disruptive behavior that endangers others. These individuals will be removed from the fairgrounds immediately and/or arrested for criminal activity,” the police department wrote in a Twitter post.

The fair returned for its 77th annual season on March 16 and will run through April 9.