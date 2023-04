WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach.

Deputies said they found one person dead and another injured Sunday inside a car along Interstate 95, just south of 45th Street.

Deadly shooting on I-95. (WPLG)

A third person was also in the car and they were not injured, authorities said.

The injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if they are seeking any suspects.