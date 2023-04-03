Criminal robs Palmetto Bay bank, forcing employee on ground while looting ATM

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Authorities in Palmetto Bay are trying to track down a bank robber.

The crime happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a Chase Bank branch at 15101 S. Dixie Highway.

The FBI released still images from bank surveillance cameras.

They show an employee outside of a work van servicing an ATM when a person dressed in all black approached him.

The employee was forced to get on the ground while the criminal stole money from the ATM.

Authorities are not releasing the amount of money the crook got away with.

The FBI is requesting help from the public to try and track this person down.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.