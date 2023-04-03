78º

Local News

Criminal robs Palmetto Bay bank, forcing employee on ground while looting ATM

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Palmetto Bay, Miami-Dade County, Crime

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Authorities in Palmetto Bay are trying to track down a bank robber.

The crime happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at a Chase Bank branch at 15101 S. Dixie Highway.

The FBI released still images from bank surveillance cameras.

They show an employee outside of a work van servicing an ATM when a person dressed in all black approached him.

The employee was forced to get on the ground while the criminal stole money from the ATM.

Authorities are not releasing the amount of money the crook got away with.

The FBI is requesting help from the public to try and track this person down.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram