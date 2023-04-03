Davie police chief visits sixth grade student who penned thank you letter as assignment

DAVIE, Fla. – It was a middle school class assignment, based on a Ted Talk: Write a letter to a stranger who’s made a different in your life.

“They picked the Apple CEO, Publix, YouTubers,” said Valeria Rial, a 6th grade student at Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie. “Nothing for our community.”

While her friends thought of celebrities, Rial decided to send her letter across the street, to the Davie Police Department.

The Davie police headquarters is just a few feet from the school.

She addressed the letter to the Chief, detailing her assignment and explaining why she’s grateful for his service.

“I decided to make my mark on someone who helps this town be safe,” wrote Rial. “I decided not to do any random department, but a station I knew and felt comfortable with their service.”

Davie Police Chief Steve Kinsey read that letter and was moved. He shared it with his colleagues and hatched a plan to meet Rial at her school.

“It makes the future seem bright,” said Chief Kinsey. “To see someone like that, to write a letter like that — it was a beautiful thing.”

Kinsey and several officers entered the 6th grade classroom, with students thanking them for their service.

Davie PD visits sixth grade class (WPLG)

Rial’s parents were even surprised and were called to the school just for the meeting.

Her father, Cesar, is a Fort Lauderdale firefighter and said he’s happy to see these relationships continue to grow across the school.

“Nowadays it’s very important to value their work,” said Cesar Rial. “I believe that we kind of got away from that.”

Added Kinsey: “We have School Resource Officers like Abbey, in all of our schools. They’re constantly interacting with our students. We’re here to help and that’s our main goal and that’s what we come to work every day to try to do.”

