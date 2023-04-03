Hundreds of Trump backers show support for indicted former president in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Flags supporting Donald Trump flew high over Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach Monday morning as supporters lined the roadway hoping to catch a glimpse of the former president as his motorcade rolled by as he headed to the airport.

Trump left his Mar-a-Lago residence on his way to New York to turn himself in on criminal charges related to alleged 2016 hush money payments to pornographic model Stormy Daniels.

“I’m just down here supporting my president,” supporter Jim Ruff said. “God bless Donald Trump.”

“He’s on his way to New York, which is a big sham and we feel he needs some support,” supporter John Fischer, part of a group called “Florida Police & Firefighters for Trump,” said.

Just after noon, Trump’s motorcade rolled out of Palm Beach and up Southern Boulevard, right past his cheering supporters and on to Palm Beach International Airport, where Trump’s Boeing 757 was waiting to fly him to the Big Apple.

“I believe absolutely nothing is going to happen but his numbers, every time he is attacked, his numbers go up, so that’s the positive side,” Fischer said.

“What I’m hoping for is that we get him back in office,” Ruff said. “That’s what every good American needs.”

Some passersby in the Palm Beach area said they supported the indictment and were highly critical of the former president and his behavior.

Trump is expected to return to Palm Beach Tuesday night and address the media.