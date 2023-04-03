79º

Mercedes-Benz shot up on I-95 in Miami-Dade County

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Mercedes-Benz SUV was shot up early Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, injuring the driver, authorities confirmed.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were notified around 4:15 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash on the highway near U.S. 441.

Troopers said the tan and black SUV struck a tree on the west grassy shoulder. It had about 15 bullet holes on its left side.

Troopers said the vehicle was abandoned, but a short time later, the driver, identified by authorities only as an “adult Black male,” arrived at Jackson North Medical Center, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was later transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

One travel lane was shut down after the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

