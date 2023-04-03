New initiative will bring 50 mini-soccer fields to Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida is full of soccer fans of all ages, but finding a field to play on can be difficult.

A new initiative is underway to bring more fields to Miami-Dade thanks to a collaborate effort between the county and the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The plan is to build 50 mini-pitches across town.

“It’s going to provide more opportunities for our kids to play soccer,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The impact on going to be tremendous.”

Over the next six years, officials said soccer will have a positive impact on more than 36,000 kids in Miami.

It’s no secret that soccer in South Florida is huge, and there have been mini-pitches popping up more and more in Miami.

This new Miami-Dade soccer initiative is about providing that same access to smaller communities as well.

“The opportunity for soccer to be played in Miami Gardens is going to be incredible,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

This new plan comes as the Magic City prepares to be one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.