Driver runs over mother with baby in stroller near Williams Island

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

AVENTURA, Fla. – A driver struck a mother who was pushing a stroller with her baby on Tuesday near Aventura’s Williams Island, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel reported taking the baby to a pediatric trauma center and the woman to the north trauma center.

A blue baby stroller with toys and a blanket remained near the intersection of Northeast 183 Street and 27 Avenue, as detectives were investigating the cause of the crash.

A child and an adult were injured on Tuesday in Aventura. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off Northeast 183 Street eastbound.

There were two vehicles parked within the police investigation area. A gray sports utility vehicle was west of the pedestrian crossing lanes, and a black pickup truck was east of the lanes.

A black pickup truck was part of a crash investigation on Tuesday in Aventura. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

A stroller was abandoned after a driver struck two pedestrians on Friday in Aventura. (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

