Driver runs over mother with baby in stroller near Williams Island

AVENTURA, Fla. – A driver struck a mother who was pushing a stroller with her baby on Tuesday near Aventura’s Williams Island, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel reported taking the baby to a pediatric trauma center and the woman to the north trauma center.

A blue baby stroller with toys and a blanket remained near the intersection of Northeast 183 Street and 27 Avenue, as detectives were investigating the cause of the crash.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off Northeast 183 Street eastbound.

There were two vehicles parked within the police investigation area. A gray sports utility vehicle was west of the pedestrian crossing lanes, and a black pickup truck was east of the lanes.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

