BSO: Woman confesses to stabbing boyfriend multiple times after infidelity dispute in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale woman is facing an attempted murder charge after stabbing her boyfriend multiple times during an infidelity dispute in February, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home near the 8100 block of Southwest Eighth Street on Feb. 27, after receiving multiple reports of a stabbing.

Authorities said they received a call from 49-year-old Alfred Cajar, stating that his girlfriend, later identified as 24-year-old Orlane Mont Louis, stabbed him multiple times with a knife and then locked him out of the house so that he couldn’t call 911.

Deputies said Cajar made the 911 call from a neighbor’s house after being locked out.

Deputies said they also received another call from Mont Louis, who confessed to stabbing her boyfriend.

According to detectives, after deputies arrived, Mont Louis willingly exited the back of the residence unarmed, wearing only a bedsheet and had blood on her hands before being placed into custody.

Cajar was transported to North Broward Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

After deputies arrived at the hospital, Cajar told them that he and Mont Louis were living together for one year and got into a verbal argument over infidelity accusations.

Cajar told deputies that Mont Louis is schizophrenic, but does not take medication, and came home around 3 a.m. from a party.

He said that it was possible that Mont Louis took recreational drugs at the party, and when she does, her behavior is “questionable,” according to the report.

Cajar told deputies that he went to sleep to de-escalate the situation, but was woken up after receiving multiple punches to his head and back.

Cajar told Mont Louis to “leave the room,” but she continued to hit him, deputies said.

According to the arrest report, Cajar tried to run out of the room but was stabbed by Mont Louis multiple times with a double-edged switchblade before exiting the residence.

Cajar told deputies that he purchased the knife for Mont Louis so that she could defend herself since she goes to Miami frequently, the report stated.

Authorities said Cajar told investigators, “I think she wanted to kill me,” but he could not recall if Mont Louis said anything to him while he was being attacked.

Cajar told deputies that he received approximately 12 stab wounds which required staples and sutures, consisting of nine wounds to his shoulder and back area, one to the back of his head, one above his right eye and one above his right wrist.

Cajar told authorities that he was not sure if he wanted to prosecute since Mont Louis is young, but said he wanted her out of his home.

Mont Louis is facing one charge of attempted murder and is being held without bond.