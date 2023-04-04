Miami man accused of spitting on elderly person over parking space dispute at gas station

Fermin Gonzalez, 30, of Miami, is facing one count each of assault and battery after being accused of spitting on an elderly man over a parking dispute.

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested Monday after being accused of spitting on an elderly man over a parking space dispute at a gas station in Sweetwater, police say.

Fermin Miranda Gonzalez, 30, is facing one count each of assault and battery on a person 65 years or older.

According to his arrest report, Sweetwater police responded to an Exxon gas station, located at 10715 SW 6th Ave, in reference to a battery.

Detectives said that the victim told police that he drove to the gas station to assist the gas station owner, who is his son.

Police said after the victim entered the parking lot, he noticed that a vehicle was already parked in the only disabled parking space.

Authorities said the victim then attempted to park in a regular parking space, but because he needed more room for his wheelchair, he was unable to park.

The victim then parked his vehicle directly behind Gonzalez’s car in order to have enough room for his wheelchair, according to police.

When Gonzalez exited the gas station, he confronted the victim and became belligerent towards him, saying he was going to “f--k him up” if he didn’t hurry to move the car, the report stated.

Police said after the victim sat in his wheelchair, with the assistance of his wife, Gonzalez got in close proximity and spit on the victim’s face.

Gonzalez then got into his vehicle, backed up from the parking space and departed the gas station, police said.

Detectives said they were able to review video surveillance footage which showed Gonzalez approaching the victim as he appeared to be yelling and then coming close while spitting on the victim’s left side of his face.

According to the arrest report, police were informed by the victim’s son that Gonzalez was inside the gas station attempting to buy a drink.

Gonzalez was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.