Residents, activists pack meeting over historic designation for Brickell archaeological site

MIAMI – The city of Miami’s Historic & Environmental Preservation Board saw an unusually large crowd for its meeting Tuesday as it considered whether to move forward on designating a major archaeological dig along the Miami River as a historic site.

Ultimately, the board essentially decided to defer their decision.

They voted to withdraw the proposal to designate the site for preservation, but requiring the excavation on the site to be completed, and for the developer to come back with a management plan for the site.

Tuesday’s meeting was held at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove.

The discussion centered on Related Group’s 444 Brickell project, located at the corner of Southeast Fifth Street and Brickell Avenue, where archaeologists unearthed a trove of artifacts and fossils dating back thousands of years ahead of the planned development of three towers at the site.

On one side were Native American activists and Brickell homeowners, who wish to see the project stopped, delayed or modified — and developers, investors and builders, who are asking the city to allow the project to move forward.

The public comment portion of meeting just concluded. Board members heard from more than two dozens speakers over more than an hour. A parade of developers and builders spoke in opposition of moving forward in historical designation process while tribal members spoke in support. pic.twitter.com/uKlP0DxPXk — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) April 4, 2023

A historic designation could delay or alter development plans on the site.

“Ultimately, this would allow them to place conditions on the developer on what can and cannot happen on the site as they build it out over the coming years,” William Pestle, an archaeologist and professor at the University of Miami, who co-authored a presentation making the case for a historic designation, told Local 10 News.

Native American activists have asked for digging to stop completely on the site and have asked for it to be preserved, much like the nearby Miami Circle, which archaeologists have linked the 444 Brickell dig to.

“No one should profit from our ancestors,” American Indian Movement of Florida activist Robert Rosa said Tuesday. “No one should profit off our sacred artifacts.”

Pestle hasn’t called for a halt to the project, but argued that the developers could do more to preserve and showcase the site. He has said there is “ample precedent” for a historical designation.

At Tuesday’s meeting, supporters of the project pointed to “thousands of jobs” proponents claim the project will provide.

“I have seen what Related Group can do for the city,” a project supporter and opponent of historic designation said.

Supporters of the project also referenced Miami’s housing crisis, though opponents note that none of the units in this particular project, which includes the Baccarat Residences, will be affordable.

Related Group has asked the board to delay any steps towards historical designation until the archaeological work has been completed, calling any designation “premature.”

A presentation shared by the developers argued that they have kept Native American groups apprised of the process and have taken good care of the findings.

Iris Escarra, https://t.co/xNsUKXeBUW an attorney representing Related Group at this meeting, walked #HEPB members through the company’s property acquisition, permitting, tribal consultation, and archeological preservation processes. https://t.co/q0sF0CHGWl pic.twitter.com/QDmLuQa5VG — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) April 4, 2023

The Historic & Environmental Preservation Board meeting was still going as of around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

If members voted to advance the historic designation proposal, it would not be the final step in the process, Pestle said.

“(The) next step in the process is for the board to task the staff with preparing a formal report for designation which the board would then consider at a later meeting,” he said. “Today is just one checkpoint on the way toward designation and we hope that the board would see the process through to its legal obligated conclusion.”