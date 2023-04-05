Passenger on cruise from Miami dies after falling from balcony

PORTMIAMI, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a death on a cruise ship that had left PortMiami.

Virgin Voyages said a passenger on the “Valiant Lady” fell from a balcony onto a lower deck and landed on another passenger on Sunday.

Passenger on cruise from Miami dies after falling from balcony (Courtesy: The Ship Life Youtube)

The passenger died from the fall.

The person on the lower deck was not badly hurt.

Virgin Voyages released this statement, “This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away. We are deeply saddened by this loss of life and our hearts and thoughts are with this person’s loved ones.”

The ship was sailing to Roatán, Honduras, but returned early to PortMiami on Monday, one day after the deadly fall.