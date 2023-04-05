Police hold active shooter drill at CityPlace Doral

DORAL, Fla. – Police held a large-scale shooting drill Wednesday morning to better prepare for a potential mass shooting.

The training exercise, which took place at CityPlace Doral, was designed to mimic a mass casualty event.

Police said they went through great lengths to make the drill as realistic as possible. The drill began with a mock shooter firing blanks and several actors posing as victims before officers arrived and assessed the situation.

Doral police led the exercise along with several other law enforcement agencies and paramedics from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials say the purpose of the training is to evaluate the emergency capabilities of first responders, as well as to develop new plans and strategies to track down a mass shooter.

The Doral police chief is expected to hold a post-drill briefing to assess their response.

We’ll have a complete wrap-up of the exercise coming up on Local 10 News at noon.