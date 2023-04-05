81º

LIVE

Local News

Police hold active shooter drill at CityPlace Doral

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Doral, Miami-Dade County

DORAL, Fla. – Police held a large-scale shooting drill Wednesday morning to better prepare for a potential mass shooting.

The training exercise, which took place at CityPlace Doral, was designed to mimic a mass casualty event.

Police said they went through great lengths to make the drill as realistic as possible. The drill began with a mock shooter firing blanks and several actors posing as victims before officers arrived and assessed the situation.

Doral police led the exercise along with several other law enforcement agencies and paramedics from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials say the purpose of the training is to evaluate the emergency capabilities of first responders, as well as to develop new plans and strategies to track down a mass shooter.

The Doral police chief is expected to hold a post-drill briefing to assess their response.

We’ll have a complete wrap-up of the exercise coming up on Local 10 News at noon.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter