Police: Miami man, 26, faces sex crime charge after relationship with 14-year-old

MIAMI – Police arrested a 26-year-old Miami man Tuesday, accusing him of a sex crime against a 14-year-old girl who described him as her “boyfriend.”

Nicolas Diaz, who lives in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood, faced a felony charge of lewd and lascivious battery.

Police said on Monday, the girl’s aunt noticed she had been “acting weird” and asked her what was going on, leading the girl to tell her that she had been having sex with Diaz.

The victim told detectives she “was not aware that it was against the law to have consensual sexual intercourse with (Diaz),” police wrote.

The report states that police placed a controlled call to Diaz, where he admitted to having sex with the victim “and did not remember if he had used protection.”

Police said they arrested Diaz the following day at his home on Northeast Fourth Avenue. He declined to speak to detectives without an attorney, they said.

Diaz, a Guatemalan national, remained in custody Wednesday at the Metro West Detention Center on an immigration hold, according to jail records.