Video shows birth of baby pony at Tradewinds Park in Broward

Broward County Parks release video of baby pony being born at Tradewinds park.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Parks and Recreation welcomed a new baby pony to Tradewinds Park and Stables on Sunday evening.

According to a Broward County news release, the unnamed colt was born to Willow, a Shetland pony/miniature horse, around 8:30 p.m. weighing approximately 14 pounds and 24 inches tall.

Willow’s gestation period was 327 days, according to the park.

Tradewinds Parks manager, Kimberly Beach, was there for the happy moment to observe the birth and provide support as needed. “Willow wasn’t waiting, and neither was her baby boy,” said Beach in a news release on Wednesday. “We are so happy to have this pony as the newest member to the Parks family.”

According to the news release, the new baby boy is Willow’s first foal.

Willow arrived in November 2022 to Tradewinds Park and Stables, located at 3600 W. Sample Rd., in Coconut Creek.

She is one of 32 horses and 33 ponies being cared for at our working stable and educational farm, the news release stated.

Broward County Parks and Recreation released a video of the baby pony being born which you can watch below.