Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood.

Miami-Dade police officers were in the area of Northwest 14 Place, between 71 and 72 streets, near the Kelly’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

