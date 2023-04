Israeli soldiers set up a roadblock following a shooting attack near the Israeli settlement of Hamra in West Bank at the Jordan Valley, Friday, April 7, 2023. Israeli medics say an alleged Palestinian shooting attack in the northern West Bank killed two women and seriously wounded another. The Israeli military said security forces were searching for the attacker. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

