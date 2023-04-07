BSO homicide detectives investigating after body found along I-95 onramp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found along an Interstate 95 onramp in Fort Lauderdale late Thursday night.

According to a BSO spokesperson, the woman’s body was found at around 11:30 p.m. off the highway’s southbound entrance ramp from Broward Boulevard.

BSO homicide detectives are investigating at the request of the Florida Highway Patrol, which responded to the scene along with Fort Lauderdale police, the spokesperson said.

Deputies have not publicly identified the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.