Florida Lottery announces winner of $1 million scratch-off prize

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Friday.

Edward Haggerty, of Leesburg, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tallahassee District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

According to Lottery officials, Haggerty purchased his winning ticket from a Circle K gas station in his hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”