Miami police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects in city’s Allapattah area

MIAMI – Authorities are searching for two armed robbery suspects that crashed into an occupied SUV before their vehicle burst into flames in Miami Saturday afternoon.

Miami police said they responded to a call of an armed robbery in the city’s Allapattah area.

Local 10 News obtained Ring camera video from a Miami homeowner that showed the suspect’s sedan slamming into the occupied SUV before it burst into flames.

Police said they later spotted the sedan about two miles away near Northwest 14th Street and 32nd Avenue.

“Our officers spotted the vehicle driving erratically through a residential neighborhood where it subsequently crashed into another vehicle,” said Cpt. Freddie Cruz, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department. “That vehicle has since caught fire as you can see.”

The blaze from the sedan could be seen rising all the way from Interstate 395 in Miami.

Police said a man and woman were seen exiting the sedan and then fleeing on foot.

Authorities said they set up a perimeter around the area to try and find the armed suspects responsible and are urging people who live nearby to stay inside their homes.

“They’re somewhere in this perimeter,” said Cruz. Again, anyone in the area that’s in this perimeter, we’re asking you to stay inside, because again, we do have information that this subject or these subjects are armed.”

Police said the two brothers inside the SUV are OK and are actively searching for the man and woman who are both considered to be armed and dangerous.

