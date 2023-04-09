2 adults, 1 child dead after police-involved shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people, including a child, were shot and killed in Orlando early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers arrived at the home located near the intersection of Grand Street and Parramore Avenue around 2:30 a.m. following calls reporting a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, police said they heard gunshots ring out inside the home.

Officers said a man identified as 28-year-old Lacorvis Daley then came outside and opened fire at them, and they fired back.

Daley later died after being taken into custody, authorities said.

Orlando police-involved shooting. (WKMG)

A family member who arrived to check on his godmother said police got rough with him, thinking he might be the suspect.

“The next thing I knew, I got slammed by the police. They bruised my arm, they hit me, they slammed me down,” said family member Cecil Allen. “They said murderer. So I was like, ‘I didn’t murder nobody.’ So then they put me in the back of the police car. The next thing I know, I see a dead body on the ground.”

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The victims in the shooting have not been identified by police.