MIAMI – The FBI is searching for an armed robber after agents say he targeted a Chase Bank.

It happened Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the bank branch located at 11399 Bird Road in Miami.

Authorities said suspect told the teller he had a gun and demanded cash.

There were no injuries reported.

Authorities did not disclose how much money the crook got away with.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.