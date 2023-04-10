Fresh Express salad kits recalled for listeria risk

Several salad kits made by Fresh Express Incorporated, including a kit made for Publix Supermarkets, are being recalled due to health concerns.

The already-expired kits were made at the company’s facility in Morrow, Georgia and are no longer for sale.

The recall was initiated when it was learned a random sample test of a single salad kit with a use-by date of March 31, 2023 collected by the Georgia Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for the Listeria pathogen.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes the products listed below:

FDA recalls several Fresh Express salad kits (Courtesy: FDA)

For more information about the recall, click on this link.