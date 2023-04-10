Margate police search for missing ‘endangered’ man

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is searching for a man who they said meets the criteria for a “missing endangered adult.”

According to authorities, Jeffrey Cavanaugh, whose age wasn’t disclosed, was last seen by his mother around 6 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 6100 block of Northwest First Street.

Police said Cavanaugh is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.