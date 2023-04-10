Police: Act over for ‘magician’ stealing jewelry from South Florida Kohl’s stores

A man was put behind bars after police accused him of distracting workers at South Florida Kohl’s stores and swapping pricey jewelry for fakes.

Angelo Strano, 43, is suspected of targeting other Kohl’s stores in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Using a distraction method, he would ask for expensive items at the jewelry counter in each store and swap those items with fake ones, police said.

They said he would then walk out of the store with the real jewelry.

In March, Coconut Creek police arrested Strano after they said he tried to target the chain store’s location there.

Police spokesperson Scotty Leamon said Strano would use sleight-of-hand to steal from stores, likening him to a “magician.”

Strano, who was out on bond as of Monday, has a lengthy criminal history.

Police are asking retailers who believe Strano may have targeted them to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.