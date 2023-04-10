Video shows driver crashing into Broward building where another driver crashed before

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows when a driver recently crashed into a commercial building in Broward County.

Dylan Buss, the co-owner of Fitglow Beauty, said this was not the first time a driver crashed into the building at Northeast Seventh Avenue and 13 Street in Fort Lauderdale.

Buss said he has told city officials about the dangers they face at the building, which is right along a roundabout.

“I have a serious concern over the safety of that intersection,” Buss said.

Crews were out late Friday patching up the gaping hole in the wall.

The damage forced Buss to reconfigure the setup of their business out of fear that this could happen again.

“To go through this again, my wife is beside herself,” Buss said. “Understandably so, this is our livelihood, this is safety. That is where orders go in and out.”