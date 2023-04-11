Florida Republican calls trans people ‘demons’ and ‘imps’ during committee meeting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Florida lawmaker publicly lashed out against transgender speakers on Monday, calling them “demons” before apologizing.

“The Lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come parade before us,” said State Rep. Webster Barnaby, a Republican who represents Florida’s 27th District. “That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world.”

Barnaby’s comments came during a committee meeting on House Bill 1521.

He made the statement after several transgender Floridians spoke out against that bill that would prevent them from using bathrooms that don’t line up with their sex assigned at birth.

Barnaby later apologized to the trans community after the bill advanced.