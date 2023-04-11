Heavy downpours lead to flooding issues in Miami-Dade

Vehicle stranded in deep flood waters following downpour in Miami.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Monday night in Miami, pumps were hard at work to mitigate water damage that had already been done.

The clouds took over Miami-Dade County’s normally sun splashed skyline, drenching communities along Biscayne Boulevard.

Areas known to flood quickly turned into rivers.

One by one, drivers could be seen paying the consequences for trying to get through the deep water.

Jose Gonzalez is providing his towing services for those left stuck.

“Ninety-nine percent of them become total loss,” he said.

The pounding rain was blinding on South Florida’s highways, causing slowdowns up and down I-95.

All the rain led to multiple vehicle crashes in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.