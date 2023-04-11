Video shows mother with baby in stroller being hit by pickup truck in Aventura

Authorities released video surveillance Tuesday of a mother and her baby both being struck by a pickup truck last week near Aventura’s Williams Island.

AVENTURA, Fla. – Authorities released video surveillance Tuesday of a mother pushing her baby in a stroller and then being struck by a pickup truck last week near Aventura’s Williams Island.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel reported taking the baby to a pediatric trauma center and the woman to the north trauma center.

Aventura police said the mother and baby were able to survive the crash near the intersection of Northeast 183rd Street and 27th Avenue.

“The child was ejected from the stroller in a northeastern direction (around) 24.5 feet (from impact). (They) landed in the center median, luckily on a patch of grass that cushioned his landing,” an Aventura police report said in part.

“At approximately 27.0 feet from impact, (mom) was still rolling on her side eastbound (when) her midsection was run over by the front right tire,” the report stated.

Aventura residents said that the city needs to increase the safety of the roads in the area.

“I’m not surprised-- it’s crazy,” said an Aventura resident. “(It’s) too congested and they need to do something else than just stop signs.”

Police said upon arrival, they found the baby being held by a Good Samaritan and the mom underneath the pickup truck.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Andrea Torres also contributed to this report.