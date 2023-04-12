Caught on Camera: Man detained after waving machete at people in Kendall shopping plaza

Miami-Dade police arrested a man Wednesday morning who was armed with a machete in a parking lot in Kendall.

According to authorities, officers responded to the plaza in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and Kendall Drive just before 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports about a man walking in the parking lot while armed with a machete.

The shopping plaza houses a Home Depot and Flanigan’s, among other businesses.

Cellphone video shows officers surrounding the armed man before he was stunned with a Taser and taken to the ground.

Police confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

While authorities confirmed that the man was arrested, they have not yet released his name or confirmed what charges he is facing.