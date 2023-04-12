Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Aventura streets

AVENTURA, Fla. – Flood waters inundated some streets in Aventura as heavy rainfall moved in Wednesday.
Northeast 191st Street was one location covered in water.
At least one car, a Mercedes-Benz, appeared to have stalled out near Biscayne Boulevard after its driver tried to go through the flooded street.
Police temporarily closed the street early Wednesday afternoon.
#AventuraPolice ***TRAFFIC ALERT*** Heavy flooding on 191st has required a temporary road closure. Use alternate routes until further notice. Thank you. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/OLCINkvoUI— Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) April 12, 2023