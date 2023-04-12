71º

Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Aventura streets

Terrell Forney, Reporter

AVENTURA, Fla. – Flood waters inundated some streets in Aventura as heavy rainfall moved in Wednesday.

Northeast 191st Street was one location covered in water.

At least one car, a Mercedes-Benz, appeared to have stalled out near Biscayne Boulevard after its driver tried to go through the flooded street.

Police temporarily closed the street early Wednesday afternoon.

