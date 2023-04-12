73º

Miramar police searching for missing 18-year-old man

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

According to authorities, Linnon Latham was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday, near Vizcaya Park, located on the 14200 block of Southwest 55th Street. (Hialeah Police Department)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to authorities, Linnon Latham was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Vizcaya Park, located on the 14200 block of Southwest 55th Street.

Detectives said Latham was wearing a white t-shirt, red Adidas joggers and Gucci slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

