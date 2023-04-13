Brightline train slams into car carrier full of vehicles, causing big mess in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Brightline train slammed into a car carrier trailer in Broward County amid severe rain and flooding.

It happened Wednesday night along Dixie Highway in Hollywood and it was captured on cell phone camera.

The truck appeared to have been stuck on the tracks when the train arrived.

The collision sent several cars flying off the trailer.

Damaged cars could be seen lining Dixie Highway near Washington Street. A traffic light also came tumbling down in the crash.

Authorities have not said whether anyone was injured in the collision.