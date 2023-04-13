FBI seeks man who robbed Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale

Authorities searching for a man accused of robbing a Bank of America branch in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The robbery was reported at 9:05 a.m. at a Bank of America branch at 665 NW 62nd St.

According to FBI Special Agent Michael D. Leverock, the robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

No injuries were reported.

Leverock declined to confirm the amount of money that was taken.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000.