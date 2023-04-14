81º

Firefighters respond to boat fire in Fort Lauderdale

Frine Gomez, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a boat fire on Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The boat was on the dock just north of the intersection of Southwest 20 Street and 18 Avenue, off the South Fork New River area, according to Fire Rescue personnel.

Aerial video recorded from the SKY 10 helicopter showed firefighters spraying water on the boat as smoke billowed shortly before 7 a.m., Friday.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department was investigating the cause of the fire.

