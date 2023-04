Elijah Ward, 11, was last seen on Thursday in Lighthouse Point.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement activated a missing child alert early Friday morning after an 11-year-old boy vanished in Broward County.

Elijah Ward, 11, was last seen on Thursday in the area of Northeast 21 Terrace in Lighthouse Point. He was barefoot and was wearing a black zip-up jacket and shorts.

FDLE agents asked anyone with information about Elijah’s whereabouts to call 1-888-356-4774 or the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080.