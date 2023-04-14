FWC officers capture 9-foot crocodile in Key Largo

KEY LARGO, Fla. – Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) worked together to capture a 9-foot crocodile on a farm in Key Largo Friday afternoon.

According to the owners of Florida Keys Farm, located near Mile Marker 94, the crocodile was seen coming out of a nearby lake early this morning.

The owners said that the crocodile eventually ended up on their driveway and then onto their property, which is full of farm animals.

Authorities said an FWC biologist was able to capture the female crocodile and fit her with a GPS tracker before releasing her back into the water.

Officers said they nicknamed the crocodile “Happy” because of her big, toothy grin.