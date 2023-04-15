80º

Missing Navy sailor from South Florida honored at high school football district championship game

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

Mid-field tribute held for (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – A special mid-field tribute was made moments before Saturday’s high school district championship between the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Eagles.

The Raiders paid tribute to former teammate Séamus Gray, the 21-year-old Navy sailor that vanished in Chicago last month.

Seamus played lacrosse at St. Thomas back in 2020.

He lived in Jupiter and would get up at 4:30 a.m. and get on the Tri-Rail to get to school in Fort Lauderdale.

Gray’s mother was presented with the jersey he wore.

Authorities said foul play is suspected in his disappearance.

According to the Waukegan Police Department, Gray was last seen leaving Ibiza bar on March 21.

His body has not yet been found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

